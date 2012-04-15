ALGIERS, April 15 An audit firm hired by the
Algerian government has valued Vimpelcom's troubled
mobile phone unit Djezzy at $6.5 billion, a newspaper quoted
Algerian Telecommunications Minister Moussa Benhamadi as saying
on Sunday.
Algeria's government has said it will buy a 51 percent stake
in the unit from Vimpelcom, although that deal is now on hold
after the Russian firm said it would take Algeria to
international arbitration over a fine levied on Djezzy
El Khabar newspaper quoted Benhamadi as saying that a
valuation commissioned from accountancy firm Shearman & Sterling
put the value of all of Djezzy - not just the 51 percent the
state wants to acquire - at $6.5 billion.
Last month an Algerian government source told Reuters that
the valuation was $6.5 billion for the 51 percent stake. That
figure though was queried by analysts, who said it exceeded
their estimates for Djezzy's value.
A valuation of $6.5 billion for all of Djezzy would still be
within analyst's range for a fair market value.
However, Benhamadi said the valuation was only the first
phase in the process of reaching agreement over Djezzy's future,
with negotiations between the two sides still to be concluded,
the newspaper reported.
Further complicating efforts to reach a deal, those talks
are on hold while Vimpelcom disputes a $1.25 billion fine
imposed on Djezzy by an Algerian court over currency violations.
Vimpelcom, 35 percent-owned by Norwegian group Telenor
, acquired Djezzy last year as part of a $6.6 billion
deal to buy assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom.
The transaction immediately became clouded in uncertainty
because the Algerian government demanded it be allowed to
acquire a majority stake in Djezzy.
Vimpelcom eventually agreed to sell Algeria a 51 percent
stake in the unit, subject to a deal on the price and on the
understanding it would stay on as operator. Since then though,
talks have been beset with delays and disagreements.