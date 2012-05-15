* Q1 revenues grow 3 percent to $5.62 bln

* Q1 net profit $318 mln from year-ago $450 mln

* Subscribers up 12 percent to 209 million

By Megan Davies

MOSCOW, May 15 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom said it was seeing signs of a turnaround in its core Russian business, and it had a good chance of winning one of the next-generation 4G licences to be awarded by the government.

Though overall first quarter net profit fell by nearly a third, hit by higher taxes and rising finance costs, New York-listed Vimpelcom said core profit in Russia had reversed a decline seen last year and revenues were growing.

"We hope and believe this is the sign of a first turnaround in Russia in respect to performance," CEO Jo Lunder said in a telephone interview. "We are not so focused on subscriber market share and more focused on EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)."

The Russian market is maturing after many years of growth, with operators now more focused on cost control and cashflows rather than competing on price, Lunder said.

EBITDA in Russia rose 9 percent year-on-year to 27.7 billion roubles ($913 million), while revenues grew 11 percent to 67 billion roubles. The company said Russian results were boosted by higher internet usage and better control of costs.

Subscriber numbers grew 5 percent year on year to 55.6 million, though they fell 3 percent on the previous quarter.

"The company has finally started to show good results in Russia, evidence of improvement in the mobile market as a whole," said Victor Klimovich, telecoms analyst at VTB Capital.

Vimpelcom is part owned by Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, Norway's Telenor and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's Weather Investments.

NEXT GENERATION

Lunder said he was hoping Vimpelcom would win one of the 4G licences due to be awarded in Russia. In May, Russia launched a tender for long-awaited licences on Long Term Evolution (LTE), or 4G, network services, and is expected to announce the winners on July 12, government watchdog Roskomnadzor said at the time.

"I think based on the terms and conditions, we have a good chance to win one of the blocks," said Lunder, adding that Vimpelcom was working hard to put together a proposal.

Russia's top three mobile phone firms, MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom, as well as long-distance operator Rostelecom and Sweden's Tele2, have yet to secure enough spectrum to roll out full 4G services in Russia.

"I think we will be able to fulfil and deliver on expectations from the government with respect to building this network, and it is basically just an extension of the 3G network that we are rolling out right now," he said.

The Roskomnadzor watchdog has said it will offer four lots to cover Russia's vast territory and would require the winners to roll out the network within seven years from 2013.

Russian paper RBC Daily reported on Tuesday that Tele2 might sell its Russian business if it does not get a LTE licence. The paper said it had started talks with Rostelecom that indicated a valuation of $3.4 billion-$3.7 billion.

"We think consolidation in the Russian mobile space would be positive," wrote Renaissance Capital analyst Ivan Kim in a research note. Rostelecom is the most likely buyer of Tele2 as it has a smaller mobile business than the big three, he added.

There are two players in the market that currently have 4G licences - Osnova Telecom and Scartel, which operates the Yota brand. In February, Megafon gave Scartel access to its network in return for being able to use Scartel's 4G operation.

"There are certain reputational advantages to being earlier with the launch, but I don't think it's a big commercial difference for any of the operators launching this year or next year," said Lunder.

ASIA, AFRICA DRIVE

Vimpelcom's overall first quarter net profit fell 29 percent to $318 million on a year earlier, due to a $54 million increase in income tax, higher finance costs and debt amortisation arising from the Wind acquisition and lower currency gains.

Net income "was shy of our estimates", wrote analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a research note, adding that "bottom line results did not shine".

Earnings per share were 20 cents. Analysts had expected a figure of 23 cents a share on revenues of $5.57 billion. Revenues were up 3 percent at $5.62 billion.

Vimpelcom, which also has operations in Italy, Asia and North Africa as a result of a $6 billion deal to buy Wind Telecom last year, said its mobile subscriber base rose 12 percent to 209 million year on year.

Lunder said he expected Asia and Africa to drive subscriber numbers, in particular Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Megafon on Monday reported a fall in net profit but rising revenues, and said subscriber numbers in Russia, Tajikistan, Abkhazia and South Ossetia grew 0.5 percent to 63.1 million.