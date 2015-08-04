LONDON/MILAN Aug 4 Russia's Vimpelcom
and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa are close to a deal
to merge their Italian mobile phone businesses, sources close to
the deal said.
A deal would help end a long and costly price war among
local mobile operators in Europe's fourth-largest telecoms
market.
Talks between the two companies had gathered pace in recent
weeks and an announcement could come as early as this week, one
of the sources said.
"Negotiations have become serious," a second source said,
adding that Hutchison Managing Director Canning Fok had met with
Vimpelcom counterparts in London several times this month.
Spokesmen at Vimpelcom and Hutchison declined to comment.
Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom will present its quarterly results
in London on Thursday. The two companies acknowledged in May
that they were negotiating on a joint venture.
Any deal would need antitrust clearance, the sources said.
But since European and national regulators have already given
the green light to similar deals in Ireland, Germany and
Austria, Italian consolidation is also expected to pass muster.
The deal would combine Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni,
the country's third-largest mobile network operator, with
fourth-placed 3 Italia, creating a market with three almost
equally sized players in terms of mobile service revenues.
The merger would likely benefit the whole market, but
especially former phone monopoly Telecom Italia. It
would allow companies to increase investments in upgrading their
networks rather than focusing on cutting prices to win market
share, telecoms executives and analysts say.
Analysts estimate shares of Telecom Italia, which makes two
thirds of its revenue in its home market, could receive a boost
of 0.08-0.20 euro if its rivals merge. That would lift the
current share price by up to 15 percent.
COMPROMISE EFFORTS
Hutchison Chairman Li Ka-shing and Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman - whose LetterOne fund holds 47.9 percent of
Vimpelcom's voting rights - have held on-off talks for years and
came close to clinching a deal a few times before scrapping it
at the eleventh hour over governance control.
But they were making new efforts to find a compromise and
bridge differences over the capital structure and governance of
the merged entity, one of the sources said.
A capital increase at the merged entity was an option under
consideration, the source said, although no final decision had
been made.
A cash call would help service WIND's debt of 8.9 billion
euros ($9.74 billion), which has been a hurdle to a deal.
A banker close to Hutchison said the Hong Kong-based
telecoms operator "is effectively in acquisition mode" after it
agreed to acquire British mobile phone business O2 from
Telefonica in January.
The Hong-Kong based company would seek to retain control of
any merged entity by securing the majority of its voting rights,
he said.
Hutchison has only one other joint venture deal. It holds a
50 percent stake in Australia in partnership with Vodafone
. Its other European operations in telecommunications,
including in Britain, Austria, Ireland, and Switzerland, are
wholly owned by Hutchison.
Vimpelcom, which is advised by Morgan Stanley and
HSBC, said in May it was in discussions with Hutchison
regarding a possible "equal" joint venture in Italy but added
there could be no assurances an agreement would be signed.
Hutchison, which is advised by Goldman Sachs, also confirmed
the talks in May.
