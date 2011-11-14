* CEO says has contingency plan for Italian unit

* Sees no major impact on consumer spending so far

* Non-cash one-offs take Q3 net profit down 77 pct

* Moves to take on all benefits and risks in Algeria

* Shares fall 2.5 pct at market open (Adds CEO and analyst comment on Algeria, share price)

By John Bowker and Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Nov 14 Russian mobile telecoms group Vimpelcom said it was prepared to cut costs and its investment plan in Italy if the euro zone crisis worsened, after missing net profit forecasts due to volatility in the currency markets.

The Amsterdam-registered company has a "contingency plan" for its newly acquired Italian unit Wind, the country's third biggest mobile phone operator, chief executive Jo Lunder said.

"If revenues are not developing as planned we need to look at costs and investments. There is a potential cost-cutting programme and if we need to we could reduce our ambition in terms of investment," Lunder said on a conference call.

Analysts cite exposure to Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, among the factors weighing on Vimpelcom's share price, which has lost 23 percent since April 15 when the company's $6 billion deal closed to buy Wind Italy and a majority stake in Egypt's Orascom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.

According to Citigroup, Vimpelcom shares trade at a 2011 estimated EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.1 -- a 13 percent discount to emerging market peers.

"The situation in Italy is not playing into Vimpelcom's hands," said VTB Capital analyst Viktor Klimovich.

The Italian business, which generated $1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in third-quarter sales out of total revenue of $6.1 billion, has so far been resilient, with revenue rising 2.5 percent and core profit edging up 1.4 percent.

"We discuss potential actions to be implemented in Italy if any risk factors kick in, but consumer spending has not been heavily impacted," Lunder said.

Vimpelcom's U.S.-listed stock was down 2.5 percent by 1443 GMT, underperforming that of chief Russian rival MTS which lost 1.1 percent.

DJEZZY RESOLUTION?

Vimpelcom completed the acquisition of Sawiris's Wind Telecom after a fierce battle with its Norwegian shareholder Telenor, which opposed the deal.

Fellow co-owner Altimo -- part of Russia's seventh richest man Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group -- backed the transaction.

The deal was marred by uncertainty over Orascom's lucrative Algerian unit Djezzy that the Algerian government wants to nationalise, and Vimpelcom said on Monday it will not exercise a value-sharing agreement with Sawiris.

The agreement would have seen Sawiris cover most of the losses if the resolution of the Algerian situation proved unfavourable but would also have given him a bigger part of the upside if the outcome was more favourable.

"Based on our best judgment, based on all the facts that we have on the table, based on the discussions we have had, we believe that in the best interests of shareholders in Vimpelcom not to activate this risk-sharing agreement," Lunder said.

"This means that we get more of the upside if we get positive resolution in Algeria and we pay the whole downside of a potential less favourable decision," he told Reuters.

Algerian Finance Minister Karim Djoudi said on Monday his government is in talks with Vimpelcom and that efforts to find a resolution could speed up.

Talks about the nationalisation are stalled because of a dispute between the Algerian government and Djezzy's owners about how the unit is to be valued.

"The decision indicates that both the supervisory board and management are constructive about Vimpelcom's ability to achieve a mutually acceptable resolution around Djezzy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients.

But Alex Wright at UBS cautioned the move could mean that the management sees no value in exercising the agreement given the continued lack of any final outcome in the dispute.

TOUGH MARKET

Announcing results for the third quarter Vimpelcom said its overall revenues grew 10 percent to $6.1 billion, in line with market expectations, while net profit came in well below forecasts due to higher than expected non-cash one-offs.

Net profit fell by 77 percent to $104 million from a pro-froma $460 million a year ago, which compared with an average forecast given by analysts in a Reuters poll of $159 million.

The bottom line was hit by around $400 million in foreign exchange and other non-cash losses, as Vimpelcom's exposure to currency market fluctuations rose with the Wind deal which saw the company take on more than $20 billion debt.

The company has struggled for more than a year with a falling market share in Russia, where it now ranks third in terms of subscriber numbers behind MTS and MegaFon.

Revenues in its biggest market totalled $2.4 billion in the last quarter, an increase of 14 percent on a year ago as it chased more subscribers, while the EBITDA profit margin fell to 40 percent from 47 percent a year ago.

"Vimpelcom's results indicate that the competitive environment on the Russian ... market remains tough, negatively affecting pricing and margins," said Konstantin Chernyshev, analyst at Uralsib.

Total EBITDA rose 4 percent to $2.54 billion, in line with forecasts, with the EBITDA margin falling to 41.6 percent from 44.1 percent, slightly better than the 41.3 percent forecast. (Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)