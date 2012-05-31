* Confirms decision to postpone payment after court
injunction
* Moscow watchdog concerned over Telenor stake in Vimpelcom
* Will hold AGM in December 2012
MOSCOW, May 31 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom
said on Thursday its supervisory board had decided to
postpone the payment of final 2011 dividends following a court
injunction that blocked payouts from its Russian unit.
According to a writ seen by Reuters last week, the court
imposed a ban on the payouts due to concerns that a stake
increase by Norwegian shareholder Telenor violated a
Russian law on foreign ownership of Russian companies.
The block means the New York-listed group, which has assets
in the CIS, Italy and North Africa as well as Russia, may
struggle to raise cash to pay dividends to its shareholders.
"The Supervisory Board of the Company considers it prudent
and in the best interests of Vimpelcom to postpone the payment
and cancel the June 1, 2012 record date of the final dividend
relating to the Company's 2011 results," it said in a statement.
It added the board would make a decision on whether to pay
the final dividend at a later date and that it now planned to
hold its annual general shareholders meeting in December 2012.
Vimpelcom's shares slumped more than 16 percent when the
court decision came to light last week and have recovered only
slightly in subsequent sessions.
The stock closed on Wednesday at $7.54 a share, down 20
percent for the year to date, valuing the group at around $13.2
billion.
The delay of dividend payments is the latest twist in the
long running saga of Telenor's investment in Vimpelcom. The
group has fought a long dispute with fellow shareholder Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group for control and influence over the firm.