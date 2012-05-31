* Confirms decision to postpone payment after court injunction

MOSCOW, May 31 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom said on Thursday its supervisory board had decided to postpone the payment of final 2011 dividends following a court injunction that blocked payouts from its Russian unit.

According to a writ seen by Reuters last week, the court imposed a ban on the payouts due to concerns that a stake increase by Norwegian shareholder Telenor violated a Russian law on foreign ownership of Russian companies.

The block means the New York-listed group, which has assets in the CIS, Italy and North Africa as well as Russia, may struggle to raise cash to pay dividends to its shareholders.

"The Supervisory Board of the Company considers it prudent and in the best interests of Vimpelcom to postpone the payment and cancel the June 1, 2012 record date of the final dividend relating to the Company's 2011 results," it said in a statement.

It added the board would make a decision on whether to pay the final dividend at a later date and that it now planned to hold its annual general shareholders meeting in December 2012.

Vimpelcom's shares slumped more than 16 percent when the court decision came to light last week and have recovered only slightly in subsequent sessions.

The stock closed on Wednesday at $7.54 a share, down 20 percent for the year to date, valuing the group at around $13.2 billion.

The delay of dividend payments is the latest twist in the long running saga of Telenor's investment in Vimpelcom. The group has fought a long dispute with fellow shareholder Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group for control and influence over the firm.