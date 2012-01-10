MOSCOW Jan 10 Vimpelcom
shareholder Oleg Kiselev, who bought into the company at the
height of a disputed $6 billion deal, has sold his 6 percent
stake to a Ukrainian tycoon following claims he was acting in
the interests of Vimpelcom's Russian owners.
Kiselev's surprise purchase of the stake from then 30
percent-owner Altimo in June 2011 cut the Mikhail Fridman-owned
group's stake in Vimpelcom to less than 25 percent, potentially
allowing the break-up of an agreement between Altimo and fellow
Vimpelcom shareholder Telenor, the Norwegian telecoms
operator.
Alfa, Mikhail Fridman's holding company, had wanted to void
the agreement in order to give new shareholder Naguib Sawiris
seats on the Vimpelcom board after the $6 billion
cash-and-shares acquisition from the Egyptian tycoon of Italian
telecoms group Wind and a 51 percent stake in Egypt's Orascom
Telecom.
Telenor, which said the acquisition would saddle Vimpelcom
with too much debt and distract it from recovering market share
in Russia, launched arbitration proceedings against Altimo to
preserve the shareholders agreement and block Sawiris' boardroom
ambitions.
One of its complaints was that Kiselev -- a former business
partner of Fridman -- was an affiliate of Altimo and had been
used to help Fridman win the battle, something Altimo has
denied.
Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk's company EastOne, which
controls Ukraine's biggest steel pipe producer Interpipe, bought
the stake from Kiselev via investment vehicle Bertofan
Investments.
It acquired 123.6 million convertible preferred shares in
Vimpelcom, equal to 5.995 percent of all outstanding voting
shares.
It did not provide financial details of the deal, saying
only it was part of its portfolio investment strategy. According
to Vimpelcom's filing to SEC, Kiselev sold the stake to
Cyprus-registered Bertofan on Dec. 30 for $111 million in cash.
He bought the stake from Altimo for $100 million.
Analysts said the sale worked in Altimo's favour as it would
be harder for Telenor to prove in court that Altimo's move to
end the shareholder agreement was illegal.
"Altimo currently holds less than 25 percent of Vimpelcom's
voting rights, which effectively means that the Vimpelcom
shareholder agreement should be terminated if Telenor does not
manage to prove links between Altimo and the new owner of the 6
percent voting stake," Alexander Vengranovich, analyst at
Otkritie, wrote in a note.
In November, Alfa and Telenor agreed to keep the agreement
until the arbitration panel rules whether Alfa's move to end the
deal was legal.