Israel's Delek says Ithaca shareholders approve takeover bid
* Israel's Delek Group said on Friday its offer to take over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.
March 12 Russian mobile phone operator Vimpelcom said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Dutch authorities are investigating the company, and the probes appear to be concerned with its operations in Uzbekistan.
The company said its headquarters in Amsterdam was visited by representatives of the Dutch authorities on March 11, who informed Vimpelcom that it was the focus of a criminal investigation in the Netherlands.
Vimpelcom, in which Russia's Alfa Group and Norway's Telenor are the biggest investors, said it received the letter from the U.S. SEC on March 11.
* Israel's Delek Group said on Friday its offer to take over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.
LONDON, April 21 Russian 10-year bond yields fell to three-year lows on Friday on expectations of a rate cut, although the rouble along with most other emerging assets was flat to weaker as the dollar and U.S. yields held off recent lows.