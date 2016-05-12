* Says proposed deal different from others in Europe

* Rejects read-across from EU ruling on Hutchison deal

* Says EU to review the deal "on its own merits" (Adds CEO comments on Italian merger, details)

MOSCOW, May 12 Telecoms firm Vimpelcom said it still expects to merge its Italian business with that of CK Hutchison Holdings around the end of 2016, although European regulators turned down a separate Hutchison deal.

European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday rejected Hutchison's plan to acquire O2 UK from Spain's Telefonica , a decision which cast doubts on prospects for approval of the Vimpelcom-Hutchison deal in Italy.

"I think it's a solid merger proposal," Jean-Yves Charlier, Vimpelcom CEO, said on Thursday.

"It's going to be reviewed on its own merits by Europe and this transaction is very different than the other transactions that the market has seen across Europe in the past couple of quarters," he said during a conference call with analysts.

The company still expects to complete the deal, worth 21.8 billion euros ($25 billion), around the end of 2016, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The combination of Hutchison's 3 Italia and Vimpelcom's WIND, agreed last year, would create the largest mobile operator by subscriber numbers in Italy and a stronger rival to Telecom Italia and Vodafone.

In March, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the agreed merger on concerns it could lead to higher prices for consumers, a move that both Vimpelcom and Hutchison said had been expected.

Charlier said the merger would raise the number of strong players in Italy to three from two, rather than just shrinking the number of players to three from four.

He also said it was too early to speak about possible remedies to secure regulatory approval because the European commission was still reviewing the deal.

The commission plans to decide on the deal by Aug. 18.

Vimpelcom reported on Thursday a 12 percent drop in revenue to $2.0 billion in January-March due to negative currency effects while "organic" revenue growth, excluding foreign currency movements and other factors, was 4 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 19 percent to $758 million while net profit rose 3 percent to $189 million, it said.

Vimpelcom said it had paid fines totalling $795 million as part of a previously disclosed settlement with U.S. and Dutch authorities over an investigation into its business in Uzbekistan.

The company is 33 percent owned by Norwegian telecoms group Telenor which put its stake up for sale last year. Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne owns 47.9 percent.

($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)