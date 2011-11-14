(Adds details)
MOSCOW Nov 14 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom
has put contingency plans in place if the euro zone
crisis starts to have a greater impact on its Italian business,
including cutting costs and investment, its CEO said on Monday.
"We try of course to have contingency plans .. If revenues
are not developing as planned we need to look at costs and
investments. There is a potential cost cutting programme and if
we need to we could reduce our ambition in terms of investment,"
CEO Jo Lunder said on a conference call.
He added that Wind customer behaviour had yet to alter
significantly as a result of the crisis, which has resulted in a
change of government in Italy.
Russia-focused Vimpelcom bought Italy's third biggest
telecoms operator Wind as part of a wider $6 billion acquisition
earlier this year.
(Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)