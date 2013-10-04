LONDON Oct 4 Nine banks have been mandated to
lead a $3.66 billion syndicated loan for Russian mobile giant
VimpelCom, which will support its reorganisation and
refinance Italian subsidiary Wind Telecom's 10 billion euro debt
pile, bankers said on Friday.
The loan is expected to have a maturity of up to three years
and will be used to pay down Wind's senior secured bonds, which
are due to mature in the next few years.
ING is acting as co-ordinator of the loan and has been
mandated to lead the deal with relationship banks Intesa
Sanpaolo, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Barclays,
Sberbank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Letter One (a subsidiary of
Alpha Bank).
The loan will be available in euros and US dollars to match
the currency mix of Wind's outstanding bonds. It is expected to
be priced between 300 basis points (bps) to 400 bps and pricing
will increase over time, sources said.
Individual calls were held between VimpelCom and its banks
on Thursday on the structure of the loan, which maybe subject to
change. The loan is expected to be syndicated further.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)