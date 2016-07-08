China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
BRUSSELS, July 8 EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to merge its Italian mobile business with that of Vimpelcom after they agree to help Iliad break into the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Clearance from the European Commission would offset the setback Hutchison had when the EU competition enforcer blocked its bid to expand its footprint in the UK by buying O2 two months ago.
Iliad on Tuesday said it had agreed to create a fourth Italian mobile network operator by buying frequencies and infrastructure assets from Hutchison and Vimpelcom.
Both the Commission and Iliad declined to comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: