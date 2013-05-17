CAIRO/MOSCOW May 17 Emerging markets telecoms
group Vimpelcom wants to delist Cairo-based subsidiary
Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) from the Egyptian and London stock
exchanges so it can manage it directly, two sources said on
Friday.
The move will also allow Vimpelcom to cut costs associated
with running the Egyptian office and avoid regulatory and
political risks, a source familiar with Vimpelcom's plans and a
source close to Vimpelcom said.
Vimpelcom acquired a controlling stake in OTH in 2011 along
with 100 percent in Italy's Wind from Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris in a $6 billion-plus deal, expanding outside its Russian
home market.
Together with subsidiaries, Vimpelcom owns 51.92 percent of
OTH, which has mobile businesses in Canada, Algeria and other
emerging markets such as Bangladesh.
The purchase of Wind and Orascom, which was overshadowed by
a bitter shareholder dispute at Vimpelcom, saddled the company
with heavy debts and prompted it to launch a strategic review of
the assets.
The company has already sold businesses in Vietnam and
Cambodia and sources say it may exit more emerging markets.
It is also struggling to end uncertainty over the fate of
its lucrative Algerian business Djezzy that the Algerian
government wants to nationalise.
"This is part of the strategy. There is a task to run the
assets directly, which will help to improve the quality of
management of the businesses such as (Djezzy) in Algeria," a
source close to Vimpelcom said.
"Vimpelcom spends around $50 million a year on its Cairo HQ,
and taxes in Egypt are very high," said another source familiar
with Vimpelcom's plans.
The source said material regulatory risks, such as extra tax
claims, and political risks due to broader instability, added to
the reasons for the move.
Removing this extra layer will make it possible to save at
least $100 million, one of the sources said, adding the decision
has been taken "at shareholder level".
Vimpelcom's biggest shareholder, Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Altimo, made a $1.8 billion offer March to buy out OTH
minority shareholders. OTH management advised shareholders to
reject the offer, saying it was too low.
Vimpelcom would need the approval of around 75 percent of
all shareholders present at the shareholder meeting to go ahead
with the delisting, one source said.
The source said the company may try to secure the backing of
5-10 percent of OTH shareholders by offering them its own
shares, which have risen around 50 percent since the middle of
last year, adding the shares tendered in the Altimo offer could
also vote for the delisting.
Vimpelcom and Orascom Telecom declined to comment.