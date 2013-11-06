* Total revenue down 1 percent in Q3 at $5.7 billion
* Growth lags targets
* Net profit halves on deferred tax provision
MOSCOW, Nov 6 Vimpelcom, Russia's third
biggest mobile operator, said on Wednesday competition and
tougher regulations hit sales growth in the third quarter.
The company's biggest market is Russia, but it has moved
into emerging markets, including countries in Africa and Asia
and also in continental Europe, where it owns Wind in Italy. The
expansion has left the group with more than $20 billion in debt.
Regulatory pressures in Africa and Asia as well as reduced
fees that its Italian business Wind can charge rivals to use its
network contributed to a 1 percent fall in third-quarter revenue
to $5.7 billion.
"We see increased government pressure and see effects of
regulations, some of the markets are slowing down, and right now
the year-to-date growth is below the three-year objective that
we have set ourselves," Chief Executive Jo Lunder told Reuters.
He said the company, which previously said it was targeting
mid-single digit revenue growth for the next three years, would
give updated guidance at the end of January 2014.
The new regulatory pressures included increased electricity
tariffs and petroleum prices in Pakistan and tightening of
regulations of voice calls via internet in Bangladesh. These
came on top of intensified price competition in Italy where its
rivals are Telecom Italia, Vodafone Italia and
Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia business.
Lunder said Vimpelcom, which lags rivals MTS and
Megafon in Russia, would continue to look at
consolidation opportunities in several of its markets but
stressed that a further expansion within Europe was not high on
its list of priorities.
"Vimpelcom's priority right now is first of all to focus on
the markets we are in. We will focus on good, solid performance
in our markets, also on deleveraging the balance sheet and also
to keep our pledge on dividend payments," he said.
The company, whose biggest shareholder is Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo group, had net debt of
$22.5 billion as of Sept. 30.
Vimpelcom reported a $255 million net profit attributable to
shareholders for the three months ended Sept. 30, down 53
percent from $538 million a year ago.
Earnings were hit by a deferred tax provision related to
future dividend payments from Vimpelcom's Russian business to
its parent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2 percent to $2.5 billion, with an
EBITDA margin falling to 43.5 percent from 44 percent.
The company also declared an interim dividend of $0.45 per
share and will return to shareholders, which also includes
Norway's Telenor - a total of $791 million.