MOSCOW Aug 7 Telecoms group Vimpelcom,
with assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said
on Wednesday it was moving its stock listing to NASDAQ from the
New York Stock Exchange.
"The company believes the transfer to NASDAQ will provide
Vimpelcom shareholders with strong execution and liquidity," it
said in a statement. It expects to begin trading on NASDAQ on
Sept. 10.
Vimpelcom also said its second-quarter net income rose 17
percent, year-on-year, to $573 million, up from $448 million in
the second quarter of 2012 and against a Reuters poll forecast
of $497 million.
Revenue was flat at $5.72 billion, in line with
expectations, while earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation fell 2 percent to $2.43 billion
with a 42.4 percent margin, Vimpelcom said in a statement.
It also appointed Andrew Davies of Vodafone as its
new chief financial officer, succeeding Henk van Dalen.