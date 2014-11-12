* Vimpelcom third quarter revenue falls 9 pct to $5.1 bln

* Group net profit halves after forex, refinancing hit (Recasts, adds quotes about Russia, analyst comment)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Nov 12 Russian mobile operators may need to start phasing out unlimited tariffs and cut back on promotions next year to offset the impact of a weaker economy and costs inflated by a battered currency, the head of Vimpelcom's Russian unit said.

Vimpelcom is Russia's third-largest mobile operator, having lost its number two spot to rival Megafon in 2010 as it concentrated on expanding abroad. It is now battling to regain lost ground at a time when consumers are cutting back.

Indeed, Russia faces the prospect of three successive years of stagnation with zero growth expected in 2015 after an expected 0.3 percent increase this year, hit by the impact of Western sanctions over Ukraine and a slump in oil prices.

"I think there will fewer freebies. Unlimited tariffs will go away or will be on the way out, and the pace of reduction of tariffs will slow," Mikhail Slobodin told reporters.

The rouble has lost almost 30 percent of its value this year, increasing the cost of purchasing equipment from foreign suppliers. At the same time, small and medium business activity has faltered and subscribers spend less when travelling abroad.

Vimpelcom, reporting third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, said revenue fell 9 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion, partly because of the slowdown in Russia, its biggest market, where its mobile service revenue dropped 5 percent. It also has operations in Italy, Ukraine, Algeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Vimplecom said it expects year-on-year dynamics in Russia to improve in the final quarter, after mobile service revenue in roubles grew 5 percent on the previous quarter, as fewer customers left. It added a net one million subscribers.

"The big investments we had made in our networks are now paying off," Jo Lunder, the company's chief executive, said, adding he considered results in Russia "more than satisfactory".

In the past year, Vimpelcom has been investing heavily in its Russian networks to catch up with bigger rivals -- MTS and Megafon.

"The company promises further positive changes in the fourth quarter, while we think it is too early to extrapolate an improvement trend," analysts at Otkritie said in a note.

Vimpelcom's third-quarter net profit fell 59 percent year-on-year to $104 million, below a $213 million analyst forecast, due to $243 million in one-off costs from debt refinancing at its Italian unit as well as $206 million in forex losses.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid 11 percent to $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Clara Ferreira Marques)