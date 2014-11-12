* Vimpelcom third quarter revenue falls 9 pct to $5.1 bln
* Group net profit halves after forex, refinancing hit
(Recasts, adds quotes about Russia, analyst comment)
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Nov 12 Russian mobile operators may need
to start phasing out unlimited tariffs and cut back on
promotions next year to offset the impact of a weaker economy
and costs inflated by a battered currency, the head of
Vimpelcom's Russian unit said.
Vimpelcom is Russia's third-largest mobile operator, having
lost its number two spot to rival Megafon in 2010 as
it concentrated on expanding abroad. It is now battling to
regain lost ground at a time when consumers are cutting back.
Indeed, Russia faces the prospect of three successive years
of stagnation with zero growth expected in 2015 after an
expected 0.3 percent increase this year, hit by the impact of
Western sanctions over Ukraine and a slump in oil prices.
"I think there will fewer freebies. Unlimited tariffs will
go away or will be on the way out, and the pace of reduction of
tariffs will slow," Mikhail Slobodin told reporters.
The rouble has lost almost 30 percent of its value this
year, increasing the cost of purchasing equipment from foreign
suppliers. At the same time, small and medium business activity
has faltered and subscribers spend less when travelling abroad.
Vimpelcom, reporting third-quarter earnings on Wednesday,
said revenue fell 9 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion, partly
because of the slowdown in Russia, its biggest market, where its
mobile service revenue dropped 5 percent. It also has operations
in Italy, Ukraine, Algeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Vimplecom said it expects year-on-year dynamics in Russia to
improve in the final quarter, after mobile service revenue in
roubles grew 5 percent on the previous quarter, as fewer
customers left. It added a net one million subscribers.
"The big investments we had made in our networks are now
paying off," Jo Lunder, the company's chief executive, said,
adding he considered results in Russia "more than satisfactory".
In the past year, Vimpelcom has been investing heavily in
its Russian networks to catch up with bigger rivals -- MTS
and Megafon.
"The company promises further positive changes in the fourth
quarter, while we think it is too early to extrapolate an
improvement trend," analysts at Otkritie said in a note.
Vimpelcom's third-quarter net profit fell 59 percent
year-on-year to $104 million, below a $213 million analyst
forecast, due to $243 million in one-off costs from debt
refinancing at its Italian unit as well as $206 million in forex
losses.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) slid 11 percent to $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Clara
Ferreira Marques)