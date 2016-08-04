(Updates with details, CEO comments)

MOSCOW Aug 4 Amsterdam-based telecoms provider Vimpelcom said on Thursday it saw full-year revenues and core profit margin at the lower end of its forecast range but added it was on track with a major restructuring that will create Italy's largest mobile business.

In the first half of the year, the company spent about $150 million on restructuring costs, while a fall of around 25 percent in the Russian rouble trimmed around $170 million off reported earnings, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Davies said.

Over the past 18 months, Davies and new Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier have sought to realign the company, which was embroiled in a corruption scandal in Uzbekistan and has been battered by Russia's economic crisis.

"By the end of this year, the beginning of next year, we feel we will have completed the corporate structure restructuring and transformation," Charlier said in an interview.

That plan has included a $795 million settlement for Uzbekistan, a major merger in Italy that will create the largest mobile telecommunications operator in the country by subscriber numbers. Italy had already replaced Russia, once its core market, as its main revenue source.

Vimpelcom has said it expects the Italy merger, annual synergy benefits of 700 million and plans to invest 7 billion euros in networks over the next 5 years.

The company said it remained confident of securing regulatory approval from the European Commission for the merger between its Italian unit WIND and CK Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia..

"On the basis of a green light from Brussels, we expect to close the (Italy) transaction between September and end of the year," he said.

The company said it has so far received no statement of objections to the merger from the European Commission, which is scheduled to rule by Sept. 8.

Vimpelcom, which also has assets in Pakistan and a number of emerging markets, said it expected flat to low single digit growth in organic service revenue in 2016 and that its underlying EBITDA margin would be unchanged or rise by one percentage point.

In the second quarter, the company's organic service revenue, excluding forex and other items, was down 0.7 percent year-on-year due to a drop in voice revenue while total sales fell 16 percent to $2.2 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to $795 million in the second quarter.

Net profit rose 29 percent to $138 million, helped by higher profits at its Italian unit although it was hit by exceptional items amounting to $116 million at the EBITDA level and a higher effective tax rate. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Adrian Croft and Keith Weir)