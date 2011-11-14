MOSCOW Nov 14 Emerging markets telecoms
operator Vimpelcom said on Monday its third-quarter net
profit fell 77 percent year-on-year to $104 million, hit by a
foreign exchange loss.
Analysts had forecast $158.8 million net profit for the
period compared with a pro-forma profit of $460 million in the
third quarter of 2010.
Quarterly revenue rose 10 percent to $6.1 billion, Vimpelcom
said in a statement, in line with market expectations.
Vimpelcom, which earlier this year bought Egyptian tycoon
Naguib Sawiris' Wind Telecom for more than $6 billion, also said
its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to $2.54 billion.
The EBITDA margin declined to 41.6 percent from a pro-forma
44.1 percent a year ago -- beating an average forecast of 41.3
percent in the Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)