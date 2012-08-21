* Equal ownership seen a condition of Vimpelcom truce
* Telenor said Alfa controls more via tycoon Pinchuk stake
* Alfa, Pinchuk deny affiliation
* Alfa says foreigners have control
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Aug 21 An intractable dispute over
control of telecoms group Vimpelcom resurfaced on
Tuesday as comments by Norway's Telenor over the
Russian company's ownership were challenged by two of its major
co-investors.
Telenor had said on Monday that Alfa spoke for the biggest
stake in Vimpelcom on the basis of lumping its holding together
with that of Ukraine-based EastOne, a suggestion which Alfa and
EastOne rejected with a threat of legal action.
The ownership issue is important given Russian regulatory
pressure for Russia-based Alfa's holding to match Vimpelcom's
foreign investors, because of the strategic importance of a
company which holds a quarter of Russia's mobile market.
The latest argument comes after a years-long wrangle over
control and strategy at Vimpelcom, a dispute that has typified
the challenges many overseas investors face in Russia's
oligarch-dominated business world.
Telenor had argued that a 6 percent stake held by EastOne
should be counted as part of Alfa's stake.
But in emailed comments on Tuesday, Altimo, a unit of
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, turned that argument
on its head.
Altimo said Telenor and other foreign investors - including
EastOne as well as Norwegian state funds - controlled at least a
combined 51 percent of Vimpelcom's votes, against Altimo's 40.5
percent.
GREATER CONTROL
"We flatly reject all accusations that ... EastOne nominally
owns Vimpelcom shares in Altimo's interests," said Altimo Vice
President Evgeny Dumalkin in the email. He added Altimo reserved
the right to sue Telenor for this suggestion.
EastOne, which manages the Vimpelcom stake owned by
Ukrainian tycoon Viktor P inchuk via his Bertofan Investments
Ltd, also said Telenor's claims were groundless and warned it
could take legal action over them.
The dispute over which side has greater control of the
telecoms operator has stalled the momentum of a Russian campaign
for the pair to hold similar stakes. [ I D:nL6E8JG1H2]
Parity of ownership is seen as a precondition for withdrawal
of a lawsuit by Russian regulator FAS. The suit challenges the
dominant position of Telenor in Vimpelcom, whose Russian unit is
Russia's no.3 mobile phone operator and is considered by the
Russian government a strategic asset.
Altimo raised its holding to 40.5 percent last Wednesday and
urged Telenor to sell it some of its own Vimpelcom shares to
achieve parity of ownership. Telenor's stake is set to rise to
43 percent by October as a result of an options deal.
Telenor said on Monday it had no plans to sell any of its
Vimpelcom shares.
Russia's anti-monopoly regulator FAS filed a lawsuit in
April seeking to overturn a February deal that increased
Telenor's stake to above Altimo's.
The withdrawal of the legal case would allow Vimpelcom to
resume dividend payments, which it had deferred after a Russian
court issued an injunction in April banning payouts by
Vimpelcom's Russian unit to its Netherlands-registered parent
company.