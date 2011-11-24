MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian group Alfa and Norwegian operator Telenor will abide by their agreement as shareholders in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom until an arbitration panel rules whether Alfa's move to end the deal was legal.

"The Tribunal's determination of whether the Shareholders Agreement terminates on Dec. 10 is suspended until such time as the Tribunal issues its final determination on the merits," Vimpelcom said in a U.S. regulatory filing.

The agreement was due to lapse on Dec. 10 after Alfa's Altimo unit cut its Vimpelcom stake below 25 percent in June, voiding the shareholder deal and allowing a board reshuffle.

Altimo wanted to give new Vimpelcom shareholder Naguib Sawiris seats on Vimpelcom's board -- which contradicted the existing agreement with Telenor -- after a $6+ billion deal for Sawiris's Orascom Telecom and Wind.

Telenor, which opposed the acquisition, said earlier this month it had asked the arbitration panel to uphold the agreement and thereby effectively block the appointment of a new board.

Telenor says Altimo sold part of its stake to a company ultimately controlled by the owners of Alfa Group and the shareholder pact, which crowned a 2009 peace deal between the two groups, should therefore be upheld. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)