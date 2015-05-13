AMSTERDAM May 13 Telecoms company Vimpelcom said on Wednesday it had not taken provisions in relation to a bribery investigation launched last year into its Uzbekistan operations.

"We have not taken any provisions for this yet," Chief Financial Officer Andrew Davies said.

"We are nowhere near any of the trigger points that would cause us to take provisions, or even enhance our disclosures," he said in an interview.

Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands, where Vimpelcom has its financial headquarters, announced the probe in March, 2014, but have provided no details.

Vimpelcom offices were searched last year as part of the Dutch inquiry, but Vimpelcom and prosecutors declined to comment on Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Clearly, we want to operate with the most ethical approach to doing business in every country," newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said.

"We are looking at all those matters and participating in the investigation and ensuring that compliance matters are at the utmost level of the agenda of the board and management team."

Vimpelcom, with a stock listing in New York, has 10.5 million subscribers in Uzbekistan and 222 million overall across Russia, Italy and a dozen emerging markets.

It is owned by Norway's Telenor, which holds 43 percent of its voting rights, and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, whose LetterOne fund has 47.9 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)