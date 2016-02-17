(Recasts, adds detail on Uzbekistan case)

MOSCOW Feb 17 Amsterdam-based telecoms operator Vimpelcom will acknowledge certain violations of anti-corruption laws under a proposed settlement of a long-running investigation into its business in Uzbekistan, the company said on Wednesday.

Vimpelcom has been under scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as Dutch authorities, as part of a wider investigation into telecom operations in the Central Asian republic.

The company said in November that it would take a provision of $900 million in relation to the investigation and media reports suggested that it was in talks with authorities about settling the allegations and paying fines.

A statement from Vimpelcom on Wednesday said that, based on the terms of the prospective settlements, the company and certain subsidiaries would acknowledge violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and relevant Dutch laws.

Vimpelcom, whose biggest shareholders are Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne and Norway's Telenor , also said in its 2015 financial statement that it would pay fines within previously disclosed provisions.

Telenor, which had earlier put its 33 percent Vimpelcom stake up for sale, said it is taking the matter very seriously but is unable to provide further comment on prospective Vimpelcom settlements until they are approved.

Vimpelcom's net losses widened in 2015 to $691 million from $647 million in 2014 and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 49 percent to $2.9 billion because of the Uzbek provisions and currency depreciation in many of its markets.

Total revenue last year was down 29 percent at $9.6 billion and its EBITDA margin fell to 29.7 percent from 41.1 percent.

Excluding foreign currency movements and one-off items, the company's service revenue dipped by 0.2 percent to $9.3 billion and the EBITDA margin was down by half a percentage point at 40.8 percent.

Vimpelcom, which has assets in Russia, Italy and several emerging countries, said it is targeting flat to low single-digit organic growth in 2016 service revenue, underlying margins and operating cash flow.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Susan Thomas and David Goodman)