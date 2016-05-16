HANOI May 16 The board of dairy product maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's country's biggest listed firm by market capitalisation, have decided to remove a cap on foreign ownership in the firm, an official said on Monday.

No timeframe has yet been agreed on when the current 49 percent limit would be removed, said Tran Chi Son, the firm's investor relations manager.

"That's the intention of the board of directors," Son said when asked to confirm details of a note sent to shareholders and seen by Reuters.

Valued at $7.85 billion, Vinamilk, or Vietnam Dairy Products JSC, has long been the country's most sought after firm among foreign investors due to its strong growth prospects. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill)