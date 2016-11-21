UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
HO CHI MINH CITY Nov 21 Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) plans to sell 9 percent of dairy firm Vinamilk, worth around $800 million at current market value, on Dec. 2, it said on Monday.
SCIC owns 44.7 percent of Vinamilk.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.