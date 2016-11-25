Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on Friday said it plans to sell 9 percent of Vinamilk, the country's biggest listed firm, on Dec. 12 on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, 10 days later that previously planned.
SCIC, which owns 44.7 percent of the dairy firm, said it would reveal more information on the sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)