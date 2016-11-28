HANOI Nov 28 Vietnam's state investment firm
will sell a stake of 9 percent in dairy firm Vinamilk
at a minimum bidding price of 144,000 dong ($6.34) per share on
Dec. 12, the investment firm said on Monday.
The price values the 9-percent stake at $829 million, the
State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), which owns 44.7
percent of Vinamilk, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value,
said in a statement.
The winning bid must also be no lower than Vinamilk's
so-called floor price - its effective minimum trading price - on
Dec. 12, which would be 7 percent less than its closing price a
trading day earlier, according to SCIC's rules.
($1=22,700 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)