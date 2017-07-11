FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Vietnam investment firm SCIC submits Vinamilk stake sale options to govt
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
U.S.
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2017 / 8:53 AM / in a day

Vietnam investment firm SCIC submits Vinamilk stake sale options to govt

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) submitted two options for further stake sales in the country's biggest listed firm Vinamilk , the government said on Tuesday.

SCIC is waiting for government feedback on the divestment plan pertaining to one of the its most lucrative assets, the government said on its news website, without giving an indication of time.

The state investment firm last year sold 5.4 percent to Singapore-listed Fraser and Neave Ltd, the second biggest investor in Vinamilk after SCIC, which owns 39.34 percent. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.