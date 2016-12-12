HANOI Dec 12 Two institutional investors paid a combined $500 million to buy 5.4 percent of Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk on Monday, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said in a filing on its website.

The exchange did not name the investors but only two investors - both units of Vinamilk's second-biggest shareholder Fraser and Neave Ltd - have said they would bid in the auction.

