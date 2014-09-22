HANOI, Sept 22 Vietnam's top textiles and
garment maker, Vinatex, raised 1.22 billion dong ($57.6 million)
at its initial public offering on Monday, having sold 90 percent
of shares on offer, the exchange said.
Investors priced the shares of Hanoi-based Vinatex, formally
known as the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, at an
average 11,000 dong, on par with its initial starting price, the
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said in a statement.
State-run Vinatex had planned to sell nearly 122 million
shares, or 24.4 percent of its stakes, at the IPO, in which 18
foreign investors had subscribed to buy just a combined 32,900
shares, the exchange said.
IPO and stock listings are two separate processes in
Vietnam. Vinatex has planned to list three years after the IPO,
although that could happen sooner if an agreement on the
12-nation, U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership pact is made
early, its general director Tran Quang Nghi said in July.
($1=21,180 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)