By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Sept 22 Vietnam's state-run textiles and
garment maker Vinatex fell short of selling all shares in its
initial public offering, underscoring the hurdles the government
faces in successfully pulling off more than 400 planned partial
privatisations.
Vinatex's stock sale, which raised 1.2 billion dong ($58
million), had been widely seen as one of the most attractive
IPOs planned by a government that wants to reform a state sector
blighted by inefficiency, graft and debt.
But while the company, formally known as the Vietnam
National Textile and Garment Group, is expected to benefit from
several free trade agreements being negotiated, including
U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), it has many
shortcomings to overcome, Saigon Securities said in a report
ahead of the IPO.
These shortcomings include low profitability, a deep
reliance on imported materials, the length of time it takes to
garner a return on its investments and its plan to list in the
distant future, the brokerage said.
Around 24 percent of Hanoi-based Vinatex stock was on offer.
Only 90 percent of that amount was sold - roughly half each to
foreign and domestic buyers.
Its shares were priced at an average 11,000 dong, the Ho Chi
Minh Stock Exchange said.
Vinatex said in a statement that while textiles and garments
would remain its core business, it also plans to diversify.
There can be long delays between an IPO and stock listings
in Vietnam.
Vinatex's general director, Tran Quang Nghi, said in July
that the company plans to list three years after its IPO,
although it might bring that forward if there is an early
agreement on the 12-nation, U.S.-led TPP pact.
Vietnam, however, just introduced a new law last week
stipulating that all listings should come withing a year of the
IPO.
A TPP pact would help Vietnam's textiles industry, its
second-biggest cash earner after cellphones, as its garments
would become more competitive than those of China, the biggest
textile exporter to the U.S. market.
The state will continue to hold 51 percent of Vinatex while
property developer Vingroup, the country's
third-biggest listed firm by market value, will buy 10 percent
and the unlisted Vietnam Investment Development Group will take
another 14 percent.
Hanoi has said it aims to privatise 432 state-owned
enterprises in 2014 and 2015 - a pace that officials doubt is
sustainable, while stock analysts say a glut of IPOs would help
neither investors nor businesses.
They add that it is difficult to value state-owned companies
as many need restructuring and there is little public
information about their assets.
($1=21,180 dong)
