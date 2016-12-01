HANOI Dec 1 Vinatex, Vietnam's largest textile
and garment maker, said it had asked shareholders to register
their ownership by mid-December before it makes its share debut
on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).
The shareholder list will be finalised on Dec. 16, the
Hanoi-based company said in a statement issued on Wednesday,
which was seen by Reuters. However, the company gave no date for
the debut.
Vinatex joins national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines
IPO-VAL.HM in preparations for its UPCoM share debut after
Hanoi told privatised state-owned firms in early October to
speed up the listing process, signalling commitment to its much
criticised privatisation process.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)