PARIS, Sept 20 French construction and
concessions group Vinci expects to see considerably
more opportunities to acquire airport concessions in the next
two years compared with two years ago, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
"A certain number of European countries will have to
accelerate their privatisation programmes," Xavier Huillard told
reporters, citing Portugal, Greece and Spain as the countries
most likely to privatise their airports.
Huillard also said infrastructure funds may sell their
airport assets in Europe.
