PARIS, April 20 French infrastructure builder
and operator Vinci aims to bid for the Lyon and Nice
airports that are set to be privatised, Chief Executive Xavier
Huillard said in an interview with French magazine Investir.
The two airports, among the busiest in France, are due to be
privatised under a wide-ranging law currently making its way
through parliament that aims to inject more competition into the
French economy.
"In France, we are of course going to be interested in Lyon
and Nice with a competitive bid," Huillard told the weekly. "The
development of our airport activities is at the heart of our
growth strategy in concessions, alongside toll-roads."
The Senate approved the privatisation of the Lyon and Nice
airports early Saturday morning, but the sale still has to go
back to the lower house for a final approval.
Vinci has an 8 percent stake in Aeroports de Paris,
which operates airports around the capital.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)