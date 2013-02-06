* CEO could look at more airport concessions

PARIS Feb 6 France's Vinci could look at more airport concessions after buying Portuguese airport operator ANA last year but would consider bidding with partners, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to look at other platforms, but not alone because we need to pay attention to our debt level," Xavier Huillard told reporters.

Vinci bolstered its fledgling airport concession business in December when it won a privatisation tender for Portugal's ANA airports operator with a hefty 3.08 billion-euro ($4.1 billion) bid.

In results published on Tuesday, Vinci said its airport business reported sales of 167 million euros in 2012 as traffic rose 12 percent, after Vinci was able to attract new airlines serving its airports.

With the acquisition of ANA, Vinci expects that the airport business will boost its annual revenue to 600 million with operating profits of around 270 million.

The group operates Cambodia's three international airports as well as nine regional airports in France, where the concession for the Chambery-Savoie airport is due to expire this year.

Vinci, which has applied to renew the concession, expects a decision from local authorities in April 2013, a spokesman said.

