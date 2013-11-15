PARIS Nov 15 First-round bids for French construction and concessions company Vinci's parking-concession unit are due by end-November, with an expected valuation of around 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion), three sources close to the deal said.

Vinci plans to keep a 25 percent stake in its Vinci Park unit as part of the deal and expects a bidding range valuing the unit at between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euros, two of the sources told Reuters.

A Vinci spokesman declined to comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7430 euros)