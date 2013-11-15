PARIS Nov 15 First-round bids for French
construction and concessions company Vinci's
parking-concession unit are due by end-November, with an
expected valuation of around 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion),
three sources close to the deal said.
Vinci plans to keep a 25 percent stake in its Vinci Park
unit as part of the deal and expects a bidding range valuing the
unit at between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euros, two of the
sources told Reuters.
A Vinci spokesman declined to comment on Friday.
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard in Paris;
Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies in
London, Natalie Huet in Paris; Editing by James Regan)