* Q1 sales up 6 pct at 8.14 billion euros

* Sees slight increase in full-year sales

* Keeps flat full-year operating margins goal (Adds details)

PARIS, April 26 Vinci lifted its 2012 sales target after first-quarter revenue rose 6 percent on strong orders outside Europe and brisk construction business.

France's largest construction and concessions company now expects a slight increase in full-year sales, helped by a 32.6 billion euro ($43.1 billion) order book, strong construction activity and an expected gain in motorway toll revenues

Vinci, which had forecast unchanged sales in 2012, maintained its full-year goal of flat operating margins.

"Nonetheless, the uncertainties surrounding economic growth in Europe and in particular policies aimed at reducing public deficits require caution," the company said in a statement.

Revenue in the three months to March 31 rose to 8.14 billion euros from 7.68 billion in year-earlier period, beating a consensus of 7.73 billion from a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

Orders in the quarter rose 14 percent to 8.6 billion euros, driven by France and markets outside Europe.

Among the strongest contributors to Vinci's first-quarter sales growth were the construction business, where revenue rose 10 percent, and real estate, where sales more than doubled.

Vinci shares closed 0.5 percent lower at 34.11 euros before the quarterly sales announcement, valuing the company at 18.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)