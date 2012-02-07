PARIS Feb 7 Vinci, France's largest listed construction and concessions company, reported strong growth in 2011 earnings on Tuesday and said business should be at least flat in 2012 due to the uncertain economic outlook in Europe.

Net profit rose 7.2 percent to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) last year, while sales increased 10.7 percent to 36.96 billion, lifted by the construction business and recent acquisitions, Vinci said.

Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 36.41 billion euros and net profit of 1.92 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

"With greater uncertainty surrounding prospects for economic growth in Europe, there could be a downturn in orders in some segments and geographical areas during the year," Vinci said. "As far as our French motorways are concerned, their toll revenue should slightly increase."

The company added: "Vinci remains confident and has established as a 2012 objective the maintenance of its operating margins at the good levels achieved in 2011." ($1 = 0.7552 euros)