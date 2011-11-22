PARIS Nov 22 French construction
group Vinci is still interested in airports assets,
including those of German rival Hochtief AG, a Vinci
spokesman said on Tuesday.
"(CEO) Xavier Huillard said in June the group was interested
in Hochtief's airports concessions. This is still the case," the
spokesman said.
"Vinci is still interested in airport assets, Hochtief's
concessions included," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday , a spokesman for Hochtief said it was
still in talks with more than one bidder for its airports
business, denying a report in a Spanish newspaper.
Expansion earlier reported, without citing sources, that
China's fourth-largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks
with Hochtief, majority owned by Spain's ACS to acquire
its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion
euros ($1.35 billion).
Sources have told Reuters that HNA Group, the parent of
China's Hainan Airlines, and France's Vinci
are contenders for the unit, both with offers of
almost 1.5 billion euros.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon)