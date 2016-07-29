(Adds detail)
PARIS, July 29 Vinci, Europe's biggest
construction and concessions company, on Friday said its order
book was building up, notably in France, after reporting a 1.5
percent decline in first-half revenue.
First-half operating profit rose 11.7 percent to 1.72
billion euros ($1.91 billion) on revenue of 17.6 billion euros,
helped by a firm grip on expenses. The company also confirmed
its target of lifting earnings in 2016.
The performance compares with first-half forecasts of 1.705
billion euros for operating profit and 17.6 billion euros for
sales, based on Thomson Reuters polls.
Vinci is part of a consortium, including state bank Caisse
des Depots et Consignations and Credit Agricole's insurance arm
Predica, which this week won a controlling stake in France's
Lyon-Saint-Expury airport.
France is selling the stake as part of a broader programme
of privatisations in recent years to raise cash to help meet
budget deficit targets.
Looking forward, Vinci said it expected its motorway revenue
to grow at a slightly higher rate than last year and its airport
revenue to remain steady.
"In a market that is stabilising in France and remains
uncertain in some countries outside France, the priority of the
group's companies is still to improve margins in a highly
competitive environment," Vinci said in a statement.
To counter the slump in French construction, Vinci has
expanded into faster growing and more profitable concessions
such as airports notably abroad and in motorways as well as in
energy engineering.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
