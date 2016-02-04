PARIS Feb 4 France's Vinci on Thursday forecast higher net and operating profit this year, as it banked on an improving construction market in France and a still robust concessions business.

Europe's biggest construction and concession company said net profit fell 17.7 percent to 2.046 billion euros ($2.29 billion) in 2015 from 2.486 billion euros in 2014, a level that had included capital gains from asset sales, while revenue eased 0.5 percent to 38.518 billion euros ($43.12 billion).

Vinci proposed to pay a dividend of 1.84 euros a share versus 2.22 euros a share in 2014.

