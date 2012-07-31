PARIS, July 31 Vinci reported first-half results in line with expectations on Tuesday but sounded a cautious note about the effects of austerity measures across Europe on the remainder of 2012.

France's largest construction and concessions group confirmed it was still aiming for a slight increase in group sales this year, but forecast flat profits before taking into account the new increase in tax and social charges planned in the country.

Net profit in the six months to June 30 declined 3.6 percent to 784 million euros ($965.5 million), slightly ahead of an average of 781 million from a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Sales in the period rose 3.6 percent to 17.94 billion euros, lifted by organic growth, the impact of acquisitions and the weak euro. They came in slightly below an average Reuters poll estimate of 17.98 billion. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Michel Pires-Brito; Editing by James Regan)