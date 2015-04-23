* Q1 sales 8.17 bln euros, down 8 pct like-for-like
* Q1 like-for-like contracting sales down 9.9 pct,
concessions up 3 pct
* Confirms 2015 trends and outlook
(Adds details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 23 Vinci posted an 8
percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday as
weak economic conditions in France weighed on its main
contracting business, which includes construction and road
building.
Vinci reiterated forecasts made earlier this month that
full-year group revenue would decline slightly and that while
contracting revenue was expected to drop by 5-10 percent, the
fall could be closer to 10 percent.
Europe's biggest construction and concessions company said
quarterly group revenue reached 8.17 billion euros ($8.82
billion), a reported decline of 5.3 percent.
Order intake for the quarter was 7.7 billion euros, down
10.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Vinci has said that order intake in France should bottom out
towards the end of 2015 and that expansion outside France could
partly offset the impact of lower contracting revenue.
Contracting revenue fell 9.9 percent like-for-like in the
quarter, with Vinci Construction suffering the steepest fall.
Like other builders, Vinci has seen construction slow since
the 2008 crisis and has been expanding into higher-growth,
higher-margin concessions such as airports and motorways, as
well as in the energy sector.
Concessions revenue rose 3 percent on a like-for-like basis,
with traffic rising 2 percent at Vinci Autoroutes and 11.8
percent at Vinci Airports.
Vinci expects both Vinci Autoroutes and Vinci Airports to
record positive traffic growth rates this year, though they
could be lower than in 2014 because of base effects.
Vinci has said it aims to bid for Lyon and Nice airports,
which are set to be privatised.
Earlier this month, the French government and toll-road
operators sealed a deal ending a long-running dispute over
motorway concession contracts.
($1 = 0.9260 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)