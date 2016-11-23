PARIS Nov 23 France's AMF stock market regulator said it was launching an investigation after the release of a false statement that prompted a slump in the shares of French construction group Vinci on Nov. 22.

The AMF said the probe would focus on assessing responsibilities in what it called a "major dysfunction" in the market.

Vinci shares lost nearly a fifth of their value on Nov. 22 after media picked up a hoax statement saying the French company would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its finance director. The shares started to recover later in the afternoon after the company denied the statement.

"What is at stake is the release of false informations which has led the AMF to start its investigation. We also need to verify who could have benefited from a possible stock price manipulation," the AMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)