* Vinci says was victim of identify theft
* Vinci says source of the false information still unknown
* Vinci reiterates its 2016 financial forecasts
* French regulator AMF has launched a probe
(Combines Vinci and AMF statements)
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Nov 23 French construction company Vinci
said on Wednesday it had decided to file a legal
complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible
for a fake announcement that sent its share price sharply lower
on Nov. 22.
Vinci shares lost as much as 18 percent on Tuesday after
media picked up a hoax statement saying the company would revise
its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its finance director.
The shares started to recover later in the afternoon after
the company denied the media reports and declared the statement
a hoax. They closed down 3.76 percent on Tuesday..
Vinci on Wednesday also confirmed its 2016 forecasts, which
are for a slight revenue decline and a rise in earnings.
Vinci said at this stage its investigations showed its
information systems had not been compromised and that it had not
been victim of computer hacking but of impersonation.
"Vinci was victim of an identify theft in the form of false
information that was sent to certain media," it said, adding the
source of the false allegations was "currently unknown".
The first false press release was followed by two further
fake ones - one a partial denial, and the other containing an
anonymous "pseudo-claim" of responsibility, it said.
E-mail addresses including Vinci's name were used to mislead
the media. The names of the group's communications director and
of the head of the press department were also falsely used.
Finally, a fake Vinci website was created where a downloadable
version of the first press release was published.
"On the basis of this evidence, Vinci has decided to file a
complaint against persons unknown" it said.
France's AMF market watchdog said earlier on Wednesday it
was launching an investigation to assess responsibility for what
it called a "major dysfunction" in the market.
"What is at stake is the release of false information, which
has led the AMF to start its investigation. We also need to
verify who could have benefited from a possible stock price
manipulation," it said in a statement.
The incident is the latest example of a company falling
victim to the circulation of fake financial information.
Twitter shares leapt in July 2015 because of a fake
report it had received a takeover offer. Something similar
happened to Sweden's Fingerprint Cards in 2013 after
a false press release said it would be acquired by South Korean
smartphone maker Samsung.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas and
Mark Potter)