PARIS Oct 14 Operators of French toll roads are set to meet Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Tuesday amid uncertainty over government policy towards their tax status, according to French newspapers and an industry source.

The source said one of the delegates would be Pierre Coppey, chairman of the French motorways association ASFA and the chief operating officer of Vinci, France's largest concessions company.

Environment Minister Segolene Royal last week raised the prospect of an additional levy on the concession companies, which also include Eiffage and the Spanish group Abertis. Her aim was to replace a tax on heavy trucks which has been suspended amid opposition from truckers.

Earlier in the week, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had voiced concern about high toll road tariffs charged by the companies, putting pressure on shares in Eiffage and Vinci.

However, Finance Minister Michel Sapin threw doubt on Royal's tax idea - noting that the companies would have recourse within their concession contracts to government compensation for such a move.

According to a report in Tuesday's Les Echos newspaper, the meeting comes as the European Commission prepares to give the green light to 3.2 billion euros ($4.07 billion) worth of work the companies have undertaken to do on France's motorways.

And according to Le Figaro newspaper, the companies are threatening to abandon the upgrade plan if a tax is imposed on them. The plan was signed in September 2013 for a total 3.6 billion euros worth of work in exchange for extensions of the companies' concession periods.

Vinci declined to comment. Eiffage and ASFA could not be reached for comment.

