PARIS Oct 14 Operators of French toll roads are
set to meet Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Tuesday amid
uncertainty over government policy towards their tax status,
according to French newspapers and an industry source.
The source said one of the delegates would be Pierre Coppey,
chairman of the French motorways association ASFA and the chief
operating officer of Vinci, France's largest
concessions company.
Environment Minister Segolene Royal last week raised the
prospect of an additional levy on the concession companies,
which also include Eiffage and the Spanish group
Abertis. Her aim was to replace a tax on heavy trucks
which has been suspended amid opposition from truckers.
Earlier in the week, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had
voiced concern about high toll road tariffs charged by the
companies, putting pressure on shares in Eiffage and Vinci.
However, Finance Minister Michel Sapin threw doubt on
Royal's tax idea - noting that the companies would have recourse
within their concession contracts to government compensation for
such a move.
According to a report in Tuesday's Les Echos newspaper, the
meeting comes as the European Commission prepares to give the
green light to 3.2 billion euros ($4.07 billion) worth of work
the companies have undertaken to do on France's motorways.
And according to Le Figaro newspaper, the companies are
threatening to abandon the upgrade plan if a tax is imposed on
them. The plan was signed in September 2013 for a total 3.6
billion euros worth of work in exchange for extensions of the
companies' concession periods.
Vinci declined to comment. Eiffage and ASFA could not be
reached for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Andrew Callus; Editing by
Blaise Robinson)