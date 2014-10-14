(Repeats with wider coding. No change to the text)
* Socialist govt has criticised high toll road tariffs
* PM Valls says talks with concession firms "fruitful"
* Says EU gave go-ahead to French motorway upgrade plan
By Julien Ponthus and Andrew Callus
PARIS, Oct 14 France's prime minister sought to
defuse a row over road tolls and keep billions of euros of
motorway renovation work on track on Tuesday, meeting worried
concession bosses after one of his team threatened to slap a new
tax on them.
Government criticism of "excessive" tariffs and the profits
of toll road operators privatised under the previous
administration comes as the highly unpopular ruling Socialists
try to shake off accusations from the left that their efforts to
be business friendly are hurting household spending power.
Shares in concession operators dropped sharply last week
when Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron voiced concerns about the
high toll road tariffs they charged.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls described his meeting with the
concession firms as "fruitful" -- although he declined to give
any details. He said he believed their issues could be resolved
in the coming weeks, adding: "I think we can move quickly
provided we work for the common good."
Environment Minister Segolene Royal has raised the prospect
of an additional levy on the companies, which include Vinci
, Eiffage and SANEF, a unit of Spain's
Abertis.
The minister's aim was to make up for an "ecotax" on heavy
trucks, which was scrapped last week following opposition from
truckers even as the government hunts for additional revenues to
reduce its ballooning deficit.
Finance Minister Michel Sapin initially cast doubt on
Royal's tax idea, saying such a move might allow the companies
concerned to claim compensation from the government under the
terms of their concession contracts.
But in an interview with Les Echos newspaper on Tuesday he
said a tax was a "good idea", adding that the firms had been
privatised under conditions that were "too favourable" to them.
Valls confirmed the European Commission had given the green
light to a multi-billion dollar package of work the companies
have committed to carry out to upgrade France's motorways.
The plan was signed in September 2013 for a total 3.6
billion euros ($4.6 billion) worth of work in exchange for
extensions of the companies' concession periods.
A report in Le Figaro newspaper said the firms were
threatening to ditch the upgrade plan if a tax was imposed on
them. Vinci declined to comment. Eiffage and ASFA could not be
reached for comment.
Pierre Coppey, chairman of the French motorways association
ASFA and chief operating officer of Vinci, France's largest
concession company, would not make any comment on his way out of
the meeting at the prime minister's office.
(1 US dollar = 0.7892 euro)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Marion Douet;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques, Natalie Huet and Crispian
Balmer)