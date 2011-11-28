* Nigel Legge's Vinculum launching first fund in Jan
LONDON Nov 28 Nigel Legge, ex-CEO of
Liontrust Asset Management Plc, is pioneering an asset
management business model that will waive fees if its funds fail
to beat benchmarks, as cost-conscious clients start to balk at
expensive funds and hefty charges.
Legge, who ran Liontrust before stepping down last year
after the firm lost most of its assets, will launch his new
partnership Vinculum's first fund in January, a statement on
Monday said.
The IM Vinculum Global Equity Fund, run out of Richmond in
southwest London, will charge investors a 0.25 percent annual
operating charge and then 20 percent of performance over the
fund's benchmark, the MSCI World TR benchmark index.
Funds traditionally charge investors a performance fee
regardless of how they perform relative to peers.
"There are an awful lot of things about our industry that
investors are beginning, justifiably in my opinion, to rail
against -- unfair pricing, inconsistency of intra-company
process across products, underperformance due to human error,
the overly hubristic trading culture and much more besides,"
Legge said.
Legge, 53, founded Liontrust in 1994, taking the company
public and growing its assets to more than 5 billion pounds
($7.7 billion) before the exit of star managers Jeremy Lang and
William Pattisson in 2009 sparked an outflow of client money.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David
Holmes)