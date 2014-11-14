Vietnam's property firm Vingroup
* Q3 net profit tumbled 38.9 percent from the same time last
year to 1.23 trillion dong ($57.8 million), it said in a
statement
* Revenue during July-September fell 9.5 percent from 2013
to 7.66 trillion dong
* Net profit in the first nine months of 2014 dropped 43
percent from a year earlier to 3.45 trillion dong
* January-September revenue, however, climbed 85.6 percent
to 21.5 trillion dong
* Vingroup is Vietnam's fourth-biggest listed firm by market
capitalisation and is 1.58-percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB
Platinum Advisors, according to Thomson Reuters data
($1=21,290 dong)
