BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
Aug 18 Vietnam's Vingroup
* Reports second quarter results
* H1 2014 net profit fell 45 percent y/y to 2.22 trillion Vietnam dong ($104.9 million)
* Q2 2014 net profit down 69 percent y/y to 1.15 trillion dong
* Q2 2014 revenue from financial activities down 91 percent y/y to 470 billion dong
* Q1 revenue from financial activities fell 88 percent y/y to 720 billion dong Further company coverage: ($1=21,175 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.