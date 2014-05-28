May 28 Petrochemicals company Westlake Chemical
Corp said it would buy Germany polyvinyl chloride (PVC) maker
Vinnolit Holdings GmbH and its subsidiary companies for 490
million euros ($667 million) from private-equity firm Advent
International.
PVC is used in cars, plumbing and a host of other products
to insulate electrical cable, and in some applications where it
replaces rubber.
Westlake will finance the acquisition with existing cash and
credit facilities and expects the deal to close in the third
quarter of 2014.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
