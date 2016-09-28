MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican homebuilder Vinte
Viviendas Integrales plans to launch a mixed public offering
worth up to 2.23 billion pesos ($115 million) later this week,
the stock exchange said on Tuesday.
The sum of money, which includes the overallotment option,
is based on the mid-value of a planned offer price range of
27.50 to 30 pesos per share, the exchange said. Shares of Vinte
are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Vinte announced in January a planned share offering of up to
1.8 billion pesos for February, but that did not go ahead.
The listing is a mix of primary and secondary offering.
($1 = 19.3920 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)