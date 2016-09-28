MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican homebuilder Vinte Viviendas Integrales plans to launch a mixed public offering worth up to 2.23 billion pesos ($115 million) later this week, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

The sum of money, which includes the overallotment option, is based on the mid-value of a planned offer price range of 27.50 to 30 pesos per share, the exchange said. Shares of Vinte are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Vinte announced in January a planned share offering of up to 1.8 billion pesos for February, but that did not go ahead.

The listing is a mix of primary and secondary offering. ($1 = 19.3920 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)